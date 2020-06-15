Lavrov to Hold Videoconference on Coronavirus With ASEAN Foreign Ministers Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov will hold a video conference with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on coronavirus cooperation on June 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The discussion is expected to focus on the promotion of Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership, development of joint response measures against the pandemic and minimizing its socioeconomic consequences," the ministry said.