Lavrov To Host Nicaraguan Counterpart In Moscow As Bilateral Diplomatic Relations Turn 70

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, in Moscow on Friday, as the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The top diplomats will discuss bilateral ties and ways to step up cooperation in the world arena. They are also expected to adopt a joint statement following the talks, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The same day at the Media Center at Zaryadye Park, Moncada will attend the opening of an exhibition of archive documents and photo materials dedicated to the anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, which were established on December 12, 1944.

Nicaragua is seen as one of the priorities of Russian foreign policy in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of the meeting. Moscow has also strongly condemned any forms of external interference and pressure against Managua, which has been for years under US sanctions for alleged rights abuses and corruption.

