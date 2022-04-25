Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian Operation in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will inform UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the progress in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will inform UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the progress in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The focus (of talks) will be on the issues related to the crisis in Ukraine, in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which has developed as a result of an eight-year conflict unleashed by Kiev against the population of Donbas. Guterres will be informed about the progress of the special military operation implemented by Russia in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter (on individual and collective self-defense)," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also plan to discuss international issues, including Syria, Libya and the middle East, the ministry added.

Lavrov will hold talks with Guterres in Moscow on Tuesday as part of the UN head's working visit to the Russian capital.