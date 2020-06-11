UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Make Working Visit To Belarus On June 19 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Belarus on June 19, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Belarus on June 19, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"On June 19, as part of the first abroad tour after a [coronavirus-linked] pause, the Russian foreign minister will visit Belarus with a traditional working visit on the invitation of the Belarusian Foreign Minister [Vladimir] Makei," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

