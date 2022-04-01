Lavrov to Meet Arab League Contact Group on Ukraine on Monday - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet the Contact Group on Ukraine of the League of the Arab States (LAS) next Monday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 4, the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be held with the delegation of the LAS Contact Group on Ukraine, comprised of foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General," the statement read.