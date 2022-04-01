UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet Arab League Contact Group On Ukraine On Monday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Lavrov to Meet Arab League Contact Group on Ukraine on Monday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet the Contact Group on Ukraine of the League of the Arab States (LAS) next Monday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet the Contact Group on Ukraine of the League of the Arab States (LAS) next Monday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 4, the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be held with the delegation of the LAS Contact Group on Ukraine, comprised of foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General," the statement read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Iraq Algeria Sudan April Arab

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowme ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowment fund for its members

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehm ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee organize Ah ..

2 hours ago
 Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden ti ..

Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden title

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to ..

Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to safety

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt paying full attention to renovation of ..

Sindh Govt paying full attention to renovation of shrines: ACM Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.