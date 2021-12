Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Stockholm - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit in Stockholm, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit in Stockholm, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral meetings of the head of the Russian foreign ministry with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Josep Borrell) are scheduled, respectively with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (and) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, OSCE Secretary General (Helga Maria Schmid), US Secretary of State, foreign ministers of Austria, Britain, Hungary, Spain, Serbia and Turkey," Zakharova told reporters.