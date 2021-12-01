Lavrov to Meet Cavusoglu in Stochholm on Thursday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday in Stockholm on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit

"The presidents are going to talk by phone, and I will meet with the Turkish foreign minister tomorrow, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the OSCE summit. We are frankly, openly discussing all issues, I do not see anything shameful. the need for a balance of interests," Lavrov told lawmakers.