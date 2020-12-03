Lavrov to Meet Delegation of Alternative for Germany Party on December 8 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow with a delegation of the German party Alternative for Germany on December 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On December 8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive a delegation of the Alternative for Germany party led by co-chairman of its faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Gauland. The delegation arrives in Moscow at the invitation of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation," Zakharova said at a briefing.