MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Siala in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to the foreign ministry, the discussions will focus on the situation in Libya, as well as on the regional affairs.

Both top diplomats will discuss the facilitation of the ceasefire regime and the promotion of the political process in Libya within the framework of the UN Security Council Resolution 2510 and the decisions made during the Berlin peace conference in January.

The sides will also discuss a range of bilateral issues with particular emphasis on the development of Russian-Libyan relations.