Lavrov to Meet UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen on July 22 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Tomorrow, on July 22, a working meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister with the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will take place in Moscow," Zakharova said on Telegram.