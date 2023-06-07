Lavrov to Meet UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on June 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On June 8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the UN special envoy for Syria, Pedersen," Zakharova told reporters.

The sides are expected to continue the traditional exchange of views on the entire range of issues of the Syrian settlement, with an emphasis on advancing the political process carried out by the Syrians themselves with the support of the UN and providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need, the diplomat added.