Lavrov To Meet With Algerian Counterpart In Moscow On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Meet With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The sides are expected to address pressing issues of bilateral relations and the regional agenda.

Algeria is currently one of the leading trading partners of Russia in Africa, with energy being one of the main areas of cooperation.

Boukadoum visited Moscow in April of last year.

