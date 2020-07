Lavrov to Meet With Algerian Counterpart on July 22 in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, in Moscow on July 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, in Moscow on July 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In development of the common practice of establishing a dialogue on pressing issues of bilateral relations and the regional agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Algerian Foreign Minister in Moscow on July 22," Zakharova said at a briefing.