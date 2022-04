Lavrov to Meet With Armenian Counterpart in Moscow on April 8 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow on April 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations between the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and Armenia are scheduled in Moscow on April 8," Zakharova told a briefing.