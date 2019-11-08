UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With Armenian Prime Minister, President In Yerevan Nov 10-11 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Yerevan from November 10-11 for talks with the country's president, prime minister and foreign minister, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

"Under the existing agreement, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will pay an official visit to Yerevan from November 10-11," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The program of the Russian minister's visit envisions meetings with the Armenian prime minister, the president of the republic and the foreign minister, as well as laying of a wreath to the eternal fire of the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Armenian genocide," Zakharova added.

Lavrov plans to discuss in Armenia bilateral cooperation, including through the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as regional security, namely Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement, according to Zakharova.

