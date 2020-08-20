UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With Azerbaijani Foreign Minister In Moscow On Wednesday - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov, in Moscow on Wednesday, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov will pay an official visit to Russia on August 26. The heads of the two countries' foreign ministries will hold talks, during which it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, regional and international agendas," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Bayramov was set to hold meetings at the Russian government and the upper house of the parliament.

