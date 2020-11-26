Lavrov to Meet With Belarusian President, Foreign Minister During Working Visit to Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey during a working visit to Minsk on November 26.

The Russian minister arrived in the Belarusian capital on Wednesday evening.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the sides planned to discuss the situation in Belarus and key issues of the bilateral and international agendas.

In addition, as part of a joint meeting of the ministries' board, on November 26, implementation of the program of coordinated actions in foreign policy of the Russia-Belarus Union State for 2020-2021 will be considered.

This is the first visit by the Russian top diplomat to Belarus after the presidential elections in the neighboring country in August. Lavrov's previous working visit to Minsk took place in June.