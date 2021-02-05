Lavrov to Meet With Borrell as EU Diplomacy Chief Visits Russia for First Time in 3 Years

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell later on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and various international issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell later on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and various international issues.

Borrell, who is paying a visit to Moscow from Thursday to Saturday, will also address the situation in Western Balkans, the middle East and North Africa, and discuss the Iran nuclear deal and the conflicts in Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabakh, alongside other security issues, with Lavrov.

During the first visit by an EU top diplomat since 2017, Borrell is also set to hold talks with other Russian officials and members of civil society groups. Kremlin said, however, that President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Borrell.