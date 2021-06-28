Lavrov to Meet With Cavusoglu in Antalya on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Antalya on June 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"On June 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Antalya for talks with Turkish Foreign Minister M. Cavusoglu.

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including the prompt launch of the production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Turkish companies, the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Ukraine, South Caucasus and other regions.