UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Cavusoglu In Antalya On Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Cavusoglu in Antalya on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Antalya on June 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Antalya on June 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On June 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Antalya for talks with Turkish Foreign Minister M. Cavusoglu.

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including the prompt launch of the production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Turkish companies, the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Ukraine, South Caucasus and other regions.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Ukraine Russia Visit Antalya Libya June

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

8 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese Leader Says Grateful to Russia for Donated ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Travel Certificates Available in 20 EU Co ..

3 minutes ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Merlier wins sta ..

9 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city during next 4 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.