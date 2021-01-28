MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with deputy chair of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq on Friday in Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On January 29, in Moscow, Russian foreign minister will meet with the deputy chairman of the Government of National Accord of Libya Ahmed Maiteeq," Zakharova told a briefing.

The conversation is expected to concern Libyan settlement and Libyan-Russian cooperation, Zakharova added.