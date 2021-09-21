UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Egyptian, Syrian, French, UK Foreign Ministers On UNGA Sidelines

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Egyptian, Syrian, French, UK Foreign Ministers on UNGA Sidelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold negotiations with Egyptian, Syrian, French, Polish and UK counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold negotiations with counterparts from Egypt, Syria, Slovakia, Poland and France on the UNGA sidelines in New York, he also plans meetings with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Cuba," Zakharova said at a briefing.

As of now, around 25 meetings with foreign delegations heads and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are planned, the spokeswoman added.

