Lavrov to Meet With Egyptian, Syrian, French, UK Foreign Ministers on UNGA Sidelines

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold negotiations with counterparts from Egypt, Syria, Slovakia, Poland and France on the UNGA sidelines in New York, he also plans meetings with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Cuba," Zakharova said at a briefing.

As of now, around 25 meetings with foreign delegations heads and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are planned, the spokeswoman added.