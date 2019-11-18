Lavrov to Meet With Ex-Top German Diplomat Gabriel on Margins of Public Diplomacy Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks with Sigmar Gabriel on Monday as the former German vice-chancellor and top diplomat visits Moscow to attend a Russian-German youth forum.

Gabriel is expected to stay in Moscow from November 18-19 to take part in the fifth edition of the Russian-German youth forum Potsdam Meetings.

The youth forum was launched back in 2018 with the support from the two foreign ministries. The Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and the German-Russian Forum act as organizers of the event.