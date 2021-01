Lavrov to Meet With Foreign Minister of Jordan on February 3 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow on February 3, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On February 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Jordanian foreign minister in Moscow," Zakharova told a briefing.

The two ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international agenda.