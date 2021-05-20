Lavrov to Meet With Foreign Ministers of Iceland, Canada, Norway, Finland May 20- Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Iceland, Norway and Finland later on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Iceland, Norway and Finland later on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"We will have a bilateral agenda with Iceland ...

There will be a meeting with the country's foreign minister and the leadership of the country. Apart from that, Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] will hold meetings with his counterparts from Norway, Canada and Iceland on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial talks," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.