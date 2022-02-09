UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Greek Foreign Minister On February 18 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Greek Foreign Minister on February 18 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on February 18 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on February 18 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On February 18, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Greek minister of foreign affairs will hold talks in Moscow.

He will pay a working visit to Russia. The ministers will discuss the agreements that were reached during the talks between the president of our country and the prime minister of Greece in Sochi," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Sochi Greece February

Recent Stories

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on c ..

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on cotton in March

21 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Th ..

Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Minis ..

23 seconds ago
 King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal ..

King of Spain Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Royal Household

25 seconds ago
 Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were Fro ..

Not All Casualties in Kabul Airport Blast Were From Bomb - Reports

26 seconds ago
 50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 ..

50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 hours

28 seconds ago
 KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>