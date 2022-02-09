Lavrov to Meet With Greek Foreign Minister on February 18 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on February 18 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"On February 18, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Greek minister of foreign affairs will hold talks in Moscow.

He will pay a working visit to Russia. The ministers will discuss the agreements that were reached during the talks between the president of our country and the prime minister of Greece in Sochi," Zakharova told a briefing.