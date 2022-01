Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart on Tuesday - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that Szijjarto plans to meet with Lavrov on Tuesday.