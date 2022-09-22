UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General At UNGA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General at UNGA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a series of meetings at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, the Russian delegation told reporters, adding that Lavrov will meet with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a series of meetings at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, the Russian delegation told reporters, adding that Lavrov will meet with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

As expected, at 15:30 GMT, Lavrov will address the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. After that, Lavrov is scheduled to participate in the BRICS ministerial meeting and in a meeting with the Arab League contact group on Ukraine.

Lavrov will also hold talks with the secretary of state of the Holy See, the prime minister and foreign minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the foreign minister of Morocco, and the foreign minister of Bahrain.

In the afternoon, Lavrov is expected to meet with counterparts from South Africa, Panama, Indonesia, and Guinea-Bissau. In addition, talks are planned with the vice president of South Sudan.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Indonesia Bahrain Panama South Africa Sudan Guinea-Bissau Morocco From Arab

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Launch of Direct ..

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Launch of Direct Flights From Russia to Northe ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Starts Mortar Shelling of Elizavetovka Vil ..

Ukraine Starts Mortar Shelling of Elizavetovka Village in Russia's Kursk Region ..

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Calls for Probe of Burial Site in Izyum

UN Chief Calls for Probe of Burial Site in Izyum

1 minute ago
 Russian Companies Exploring Direct Flights to Nort ..

Russian Companies Exploring Direct Flights to Northern Cyprus - Turkish Cypriot ..

1 minute ago
 SAU VC distributed scholarship cheques among benef ..

SAU VC distributed scholarship cheques among beneficiaries

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.