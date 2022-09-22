Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General at UNGA

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a series of meetings at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, the Russian delegation told reporters, adding that Lavrov will meet with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

As expected, at 15:30 GMT, Lavrov will address the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. After that, Lavrov is scheduled to participate in the BRICS ministerial meeting and in a meeting with the Arab League contact group on Ukraine.

Lavrov will also hold talks with the secretary of state of the Holy See, the prime minister and foreign minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the foreign minister of Morocco, and the foreign minister of Bahrain.

In the afternoon, Lavrov is expected to meet with counterparts from South Africa, Panama, Indonesia, and Guinea-Bissau. In addition, talks are planned with the vice president of South Sudan.