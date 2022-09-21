UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With IAEA Head, Chinese Top Diplomat, CAR President In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Faustin-Archange Touadera, the president of Central African Republic (car), on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the Russian delegation said.

"Meetings are also expected with the IAEA director general, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and the president of the Central African Republic," the delegation told reporters.

In addition, Lavrov will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Faria Tortosa, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Peter Maurer, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the delegation said.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Earlier in September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov was scheduled to address the UN General Assembly and hold about 20 bilateral meetings in New York.

