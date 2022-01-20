UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister On Thursday - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister on Thursday - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Thursday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Thursday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Today, on January 28... Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Moscow," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the sides will discuss the promotion of economic projects.

