Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Minister in Baghdad - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani and other high ranking officials in Baghdad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Sunday, Lavrov arrived in Iraq on an official trip taking place from February 5-6.

"In Baghdad, Lavrov will be received by Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani, Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohammad al-Halbusi. He will also hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein," the statement read.

The ministry stated that during the meetings the officials would focus on increasing economic and trade cooperation between Russia and Iraq and strengthening their ties in the military area.

Special attention will also be drawn to the Russian-Iraqi energy partnership, according to the statement.