UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Minister In Baghdad - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Minister in Baghdad - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani and other high ranking officials in Baghdad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Sunday, Lavrov arrived in Iraq on an official trip taking place from February 5-6.

"In Baghdad, Lavrov will be received by Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani, Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohammad al-Halbusi. He will also hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein," the statement read.

The ministry stated that during the meetings the officials would focus on increasing economic and trade cooperation between Russia and Iraq and strengthening their ties in the military area.

Special attention will also be drawn to the Russian-Iraqi energy partnership, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Iraq Rashid Baghdad February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

2 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

4 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.