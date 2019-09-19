Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Minister During October Visit- Iraqi Ambassador

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi among other high-ranking officials during his visit to the country, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi among other high-ranking officials during his visit to the country, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said on Thursday.

"The visit of Lavrov in October is an important indicator that Russia wants to develop ties with Iraq.

There will be meetings with the Iraqi president, the prime minister, the foreign minister and the speaker of parliament. Russia seeks to show that it supports stabilization in the middle East. We understand it and it is important to work together," Hadi said at a press conference, held at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

The representatives of Russian energy companies will accompany Lavrov during the visit as well, the ambassador noted.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lavrov would visit Iraq from October 7-8.