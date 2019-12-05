Lavrov to Meet With Italian Prime Minister Conte During Visit to Italy- Russian Ambassador

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during his visit to Italy, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet foreign minister Lavrov, who is coming here as the head of the delegation to speak at an international conference, as well as to hold talks with Foreign Minister [Luigi] Di Maio and meet with prime minister Conte," Razov said at the presentation of the program of the Russian-Italian forum-dialogue.

Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference.