UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Italian Prime Minister Conte During Visit To Italy- Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Lavrov to Meet With Italian Prime Minister Conte During Visit to Italy- Russian Ambassador

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during his visit to Italy, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet foreign minister Lavrov, who is coming here as the head of the delegation to speak at an international conference, as well as to hold talks with Foreign Minister [Luigi] Di Maio and meet with prime minister Conte," Razov said at the presentation of the program of the Russian-Italian forum-dialogue.

Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Rome Italy December

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

2 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

2 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.