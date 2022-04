Lavrov to Meet With Kazakh Foreign Minister on April 22 - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on April 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The ministers will compare assessments of the existing risks of regional and global security, exchange views on topical international issues, including the situation around Ukraine," Zakharova said during a briefing.