Lavrov to Meet With Mexican Counterpart in Moscow on April 28 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, on April 28 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On April 28, Moscow will host talks between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico," Zakharova said during a briefing.