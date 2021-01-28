UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With OSCE Acting Chief In Moscow On February 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Lavrov to Meet With OSCE Acting Chief in Moscow on February 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on February 2 in Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. She will visit Russia as the OSCE chairperson-in-office," Zakharova told a briefing.

Lavrov and Linde will discuss the OSCE activities, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and in the north of Europe. as well as cooperation in the Arctic and the Russian-Swedish relationship, the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Visit February

Recent Stories

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

31 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

50 minutes ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

1 hour ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.