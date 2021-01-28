Lavrov to Meet With OSCE Acting Chief in Moscow on February 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on February 2 in Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. She will visit Russia as the OSCE chairperson-in-office," Zakharova told a briefing.

Lavrov and Linde will discuss the OSCE activities, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and in the north of Europe. as well as cooperation in the Arctic and the Russian-Swedish relationship, the spokeswoman said.