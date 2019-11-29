UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With Pedersen In Rome Next Week - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen next week on the sidelines of events in Rome, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen next week on the sidelines of events in Rome, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, there will be [a meeting between Lavrov and Pedersen].

We are planning such a meeting on the sidelines of events in Rome, which are scheduled for next week," Vershinin said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Lavrov would visit Italy on December 5-7, where he would speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and also meet with his Italian counterpart.

