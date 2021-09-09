Lavrov to Meet With Qatari Foreign Minister on Saturday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on Saturday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On September 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the deputy chairman of the council of ministers, the foreign minister of Qatar. He will pay a short-term visit to Moscow," Zakharova told a press conference, adding that the ministers will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.