Lavrov to Meet With Saint Vincent Prime Minister on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on Friday with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for talks on a wide range of issues.

Gonsalves is the first official from the Caribbean multi-island nation to visit Russia. He came to Moscow this week to attend the Gaidar Forum, billed as Russian Davos.

After the forum wraps up, Lavrov will welcome Gonsalves to the Foreign Ministry to discuss urgent international events and cooperation of their countries in the United Nations' Security Council in 2020-2021.

Saint Vincent, with a population of some 110,000, is the smallest nation ever to secure a non-permanent seat at the Security Council. Russia is one of the five core members of the UN's security group.