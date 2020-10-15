UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With Secretary General Of Council Of Europe On Monday - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric on October 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"On October, 19 in Moscow [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] he will hold talks with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe as part of her first working visit to our country since taking office in September last year," Zakharova told a briefing.

"During the talks it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues related to Russia's participation in the multidisciplinary activities of the Council of Europe, current issues of the European agenda. It is also planned to exchange views on the directions of reform of the organization, priorities of its work, as well as on international efforts undertaken at the Strasbourg site to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences," the spokeswoman said.

