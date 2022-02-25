Lavrov to Meet With Senior LPR, DPR Diplomats on Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday will hold talks with the foreign minister of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Vladislav Deinego, and the first deputy foreign minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Sergey Peresada, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia established diplomatic relations with the breakaway Donbas republics on Tuesday.

"On February 25, Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov will hold the first talks with the foreign minister of LPR, V.

Deinego, and the first deputy foreign minister of DPR, S. Peresada, in Moscow," the statement read.

The ministers will discuss the course of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which began on Thursday morning, and the security situation in the Donbas region.

The ministers will pay special attention to the opening of embassies of DPR and LPR in Moscow and the Russian diplomatic missions in the self-proclaimed republics, including issues pertaining to their location and personnel.