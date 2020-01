Lavrov to Meet With South Sudan Foreign Minister Jan 28 - Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his South Sudanese counterpart Awut Deng Acuil in Moscow on January 28, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Zakharova said Acuil would pay a working visit to Moscow on January 27-29.

"And on January 28, talks will be held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," she said at a briefing.