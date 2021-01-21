UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister In Moscow On February 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:32 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Moscow on February 2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, in Moscow on February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, in Moscow on February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On February 2, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will negotiate with the Swedish foreign minister, who will arrive in Russia on a visit as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the foreign ministers would discuss a wide range of issues related to the OSCE's activities, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe, cooperation in the Arctic and current issues of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Visit February

Recent Stories

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

18 minutes ago

European Parliamentarians Introduce Resolution to ..

1 minute ago

HDA employees decry delay in payment of salaries, ..

1 minute ago

President summons NA, Senate sessions on Friday

1 minute ago

CCPO inaugurates anti-car lifting cell in District ..

7 minutes ago

25 parliamentarians' membership restored on submit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.