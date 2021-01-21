Lavrov to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Moscow on February 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, in Moscow on February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, in Moscow on February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On February 2, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will negotiate with the Swedish foreign minister, who will arrive in Russia on a visit as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the foreign ministers would discuss a wide range of issues related to the OSCE's activities, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe, cooperation in the Arctic and current issues of bilateral relations.