UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Syrian Foreign Minister On Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Syrian Foreign Minister on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Lavrov and Mekdad are expected to discuss the situation in Syria and its region, with a "focus on the need to promote the political settlement," the ministry said in a press release.

The two ministers will discuss bilateral ties as well.

"In this regard, a special role is played by the Permanent Russia-Syrian commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, its 13th sessions is expected to take place in Damascus in the first quarter of 2021," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Technology Syria Russia Damascus December

Recent Stories

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

1 minute ago

DHA&#039;s webinar highlights Dubai’s latest hea ..

1 minute ago

SBA organises session on business opportunities in ..

1 minute ago

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.