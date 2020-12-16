Lavrov to Meet With Syrian Foreign Minister on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Lavrov and Mekdad are expected to discuss the situation in Syria and its region, with a "focus on the need to promote the political settlement," the ministry said in a press release.

The two ministers will discuss bilateral ties as well.

"In this regard, a special role is played by the Permanent Russia-Syrian commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, its 13th sessions is expected to take place in Damascus in the first quarter of 2021," the ministry said.