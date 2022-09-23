Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as well as with ministers of a number of other countries at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later on Friday, the Russian delegation said

"Meetings are planned with the presidents of Serbia, Somalia, the prime ministers of Jordan, Ethiopia, the foreign ministers of the UAE, Cuba," the delegation told reporters.

A ministerial meeting between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council is also expected, the delegation added.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week to discuss energy cooperation.