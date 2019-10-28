UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers In Geneva - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers in Geneva - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on October 29 visit Geneva, where he will attend a ministerial meeting in the Astana format, as well as, with Turkish and Iranian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, will have a conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on October 29 visit Geneva, where he will attend a ministerial meeting in the Astana format, as well as, with Turkish and Iranian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, will have a conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"On October 29, Lavrov will visit Geneva, where he will attend a ministerial meeting in the Astana format and, jointly with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey, will have a meeting with the UN secretary general's special envoy for Syria ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee on October 30," the ministry said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Visit Astana Geneva October

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

1 minute ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

31 minutes ago

18 outlaws including six gamblers held in Islamaba ..

5 minutes ago

Shifa International Hospital vows to emphasize str ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine to Implement WTO Decision on Dispute With ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.