Lavrov to Meet With Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers in Geneva - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on October 29 visit Geneva , where he will attend a ministerial meeting in the Astana format, as well as, with Turkish and Iranian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, will have a conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"On October 29, Lavrov will visit Geneva, where he will attend a ministerial meeting in the Astana format and, jointly with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey, will have a meeting with the UN secretary general's special envoy for Syria ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee on October 30," the ministry said.