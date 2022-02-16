UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Turkmen Foreign Minister on February 22 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov, on February 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On February 22, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Meredov. He will pay a working visit to our country," Zakharova told a briefing.

