UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With UN Deputy Secretary General On Friday - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov to Meet With UN Deputy Secretary General on Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths on Friday to discuss humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Syria, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On October 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Head of the UN board for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths," Zakharova told a press conference.

According to the spokeswoman, the sides plan to discuss humanitarian assistance to Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Yemen Ethiopia October

Recent Stories

NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

2 minutes ago
 Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks ..

Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation: Turkis ..

8 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just ..

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just a pair of earphones away

9 minutes ago
 West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

14 minutes ago
 FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stabi ..

FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein ..

A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein was held at the Arts Council o ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.