Lavrov to Meet With UN Deputy Secretary General on Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths on Friday to discuss humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Syria, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On October 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Head of the UN board for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths," Zakharova told a press conference.

According to the spokeswoman, the sides plan to discuss humanitarian assistance to Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabakh.