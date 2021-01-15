Lavrov to Meet With UN Envoy for Alliance of Civilizations on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos in Moscow on Monday, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

"On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the UN secretary general's high representative for the alliance of civilizations. He will be on a visit to Moscow. One of the main topics of the talks will be the course of preparations for the Inter-Parliamentary Union's World Conference on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue set to be held in Russia in May 2022 with the participation of the UN," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

Following his meeting with Lavrov, Moratinos is scheduled to pay visits to Russia's upper house of parliament and have a meeting with the country's religious leaders.

Later on Monday, Lavrov will sit down with Russian and foreign media to take questions over the country's foreign policy over the preceding year in his annual press conference.