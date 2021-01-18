UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With UN Envoy For Alliance Of Civilizations On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Meet With UN Envoy for Alliance of Civilizations on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos Cuyaube in Moscow on Monday, January 18.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the sides will discuss preparations for the International Conference of Heads of States, Parliamentarians and Representatives of the World Religions on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue for the Benefit of Peace and Mankind that will take place in Russia in May 2022.

Following his meeting with Lavrov, Moratinos is scheduled to pay visits to Russia's upper house of parliament and have a meeting with the country's religious leaders.

More Stories From World

