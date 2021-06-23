UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With UN High Commissioner For Refugees On June 28 - Moscow

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:06 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on June 28, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on June 28, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On June 28, Moscow will host a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergeн Lavrov and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, he will pay a working visit to our country. And this will be the second visit to our country ... of the high commissioner for refugees," Zakharova said at a briefing.

